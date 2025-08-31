Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Trims Stock Holdings in SiBone $SIBN

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY decreased its position in SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,275,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,576 shares during the period. SiBone makes up about 1.0% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 2.99% of SiBone worth $17,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in SiBone in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of SiBone by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of SiBone by 20,352.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SiBone by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of SiBone by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 12,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $16.67 on Friday. SiBone has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.14 million, a PE ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.51.

SiBone ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. SiBone had a negative return on equity of 14.20% and a negative net margin of 12.83%.The company had revenue of $48.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.12 million. SiBone has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiBone will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiBone news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $64,331.85. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,593.70. This trade represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 11,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $176,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 419,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,547,382.40. This trade represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,967 shares of company stock worth $829,469. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered SiBone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SiBone from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SiBone in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 price objective on SiBone and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

