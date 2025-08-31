Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 92,972 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. $CTRN

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY decreased its position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,972 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 1.29% of Citi Trends worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 5.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTRN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Citi Trends from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Citi Trends Price Performance

Shares of CTRN stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average of $26.84. The stock has a market cap of $295.37 million, a PE ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 2.05. Citi Trends, Inc. has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $39.17.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $190.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.20 million. Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citi Trends news, VP Katrina George sold 750 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $25,455.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,731. The trade was a 10.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About Citi Trends

(Free Report)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.