Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 6,300 Shares of Enviri Corporation $NVRI

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY trimmed its stake in Enviri Corporation (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,469,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Enviri accounts for 1.7% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.06% of Enviri worth $29,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVRI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Enviri by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enviri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enviri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Enviri by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Enviri by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,468,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,411,000 after buying an additional 191,777 shares during the period. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Enviri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enviri presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.
Shares of NYSE NVRI opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87. The company has a market cap of $909.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.77. Enviri Corporation has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $11.95.
Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $562.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.50 million. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 7.02%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Enviri has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.520–0.300 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at -0.100-0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enviri Corporation will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.
