Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 100,000 Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. $VMD

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.13% of Viemed Healthcare worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 286,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viemed Healthcare

In other news, President Michael Moore sold 50,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $367,159.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 126,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,094.19. This represents a 28.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jerome Cambre sold 4,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $35,721.60. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 84,191 shares in the company, valued at $616,278.12. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,922 shares of company stock worth $703,886 over the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Viemed Healthcare Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of VMD stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.88 million, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.33. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $63.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.50 million. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 5.80%.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

