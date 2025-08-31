Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Makes New $6.59 Million Investment in Semtech Corporation $SMTC

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 191,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,023,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at about $842,000.

Semtech Trading Down 4.1%

Semtech stock opened at $58.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.04 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.53. Semtech Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $79.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Semtech from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Semtech from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Semtech from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on Semtech in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Semtech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.42.

Insider Activity at Semtech

In other Semtech news, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $85,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 105,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,708.08. This represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Lin sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $43,796.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 17,211 shares in the company, valued at $754,530.24. This represents a 5.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Stories

