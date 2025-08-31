Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Buys 6,000 Shares of Renasant Co. $RNST

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Renasant were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Renasant by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Renasant by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 33,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Renasant by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Renasant from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Renasant Stock Performance

Shares of RNST stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Renasant Co. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $39.76.

Renasant Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is 34.65%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

