Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Buys 253,200 Shares of Enovis Corporation $ENOV

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 786,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253,200 shares during the quarter. Enovis makes up approximately 1.7% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 1.38% of Enovis worth $30,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENOV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enovis by 266.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Enovis by 506.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Enovis by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Enovis from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Enovis from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Enovis from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Enovis from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Enovis from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Enovis Stock Performance

Shares of Enovis stock opened at $30.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.70. Enovis Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $49.83.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $564.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.80 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 37.80%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Enovis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.050-3.200 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enovis Corporation will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.41 per share, for a total transaction of $100,512.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 43,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,806.15. This represents a 7.94% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,275.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 116,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,018.59. This represents a 2.19% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Featured Stories

