Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Buys 15,800 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. $ATRC

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.25% of AtriCure worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AtriCure by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 700,212 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,398,000 after purchasing an additional 136,015 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AtriCure by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in AtriCure by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,871 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in AtriCure by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AtriCure by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,596 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average of $33.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.04 and a beta of 1.61. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $43.11.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $136.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.17 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 7.27%.AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. AtriCure has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.390–0.340 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on AtriCure from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $54.00 price target on AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

In related news, Director Regina E. Groves sold 2,452 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $90,282.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,386.30. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $91,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 71,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,077.76. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,952 shares of company stock worth $546,733. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

