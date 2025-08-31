Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Boosts Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $9,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1,387.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACLS. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

ACLS stock opened at $80.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.19 and a 200 day moving average of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $113.37.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $194.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.15 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

