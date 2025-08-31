Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 37.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 340,134 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 201,828 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $28,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $105.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.31. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $106.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,071.75. The trade was a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

