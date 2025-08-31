Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $20.64 Million Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 725.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,707 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $20,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $492.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $428.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $484.00 price target (down from $555.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, July 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Susan D. Devore purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $312.15 per share, for a total transaction of $374,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,149.30. This represents a 52.13% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 8,500 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. This trade represents a 5.96% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $319.00 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $567.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.58.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 29.11%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.