Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Rambus, Inc. $RMBS

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 460,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,759 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Rambus worth $23,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rambus by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Rambus by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rambus by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 360,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,672,000 after buying an additional 238,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Trading Down 9.0%

Rambus stock opened at $73.77 on Friday. Rambus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $81.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.31.

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 7,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $551,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,963.72. The trade was a 16.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Emiko Higashi sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $83,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 63,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,752,825. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,686 shares of company stock valued at $718,381 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Arete upgraded shares of Rambus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.38.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

