Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:STRCW) Trading Up 0% – Here’s Why

Shares of Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:STRCW – Get Free Report) were up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 9,759 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 56,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
Palladyne AI Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33.
About Palladyne AI
Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Palladyne AI
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Auto Tariffs Are Coming Down: 3 Stocks to Benefit Soon
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Tencent Music Stock Outshines Spotify as China’s Music Giant
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Palladyne AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palladyne AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.