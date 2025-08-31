Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:STRCW) Trading Up 0% – Here’s Why

Shares of Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:STRCW – Get Free Report) were up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 9,759 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 56,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Palladyne AI Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33.

About Palladyne AI

(Get Free Report)

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palladyne AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palladyne AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.