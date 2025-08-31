Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ) Trading Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.12 and last traded at $25.13. Approximately 2,667 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 2,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.88.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th.

