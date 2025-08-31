Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $184.60.

OC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OC

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

Owens Corning Stock Down 1.5%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 149.4% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $150.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $123.40 and a 1-year high of $214.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase 12,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.69%.

About Owens Corning

(Get Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.