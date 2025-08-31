ORIX (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Stock Price Down 8.8% – What’s Next?

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.40 and last traded at $23.40. 3,618 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 6,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.

ORIX Trading Down 8.8%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

