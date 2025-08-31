Orca Gold (CVE:ORG) Stock Price Down 4.6% – Here’s What Happened

Orca Gold Inc. (CVE:ORG – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.83. 160,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 531,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

Orca Gold Trading Down 4.6%

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of C$216.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53.

Orca Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orca Gold Inc in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. It primarily explores for gold. The company principally owns a 70% interest in Block 14 Gold located in the Republic of Sudan. Orca Gold Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orca Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orca Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.