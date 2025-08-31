Okta, Inc. $OKTA Shares Purchased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 333.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,710 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Okta were worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 167.4% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth $47,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. Arete Research raised shares of Okta to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Zacks Research lowered Okta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.25.

OKTA opened at $92.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 109.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.80. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $127.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.29.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $728,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. Okta had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 6.08%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 7,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,700. The trade was a 56.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total transaction of $58,268.49. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,021.28. The trade was a 17.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,382,790. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

