Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.97 and traded as high as $2.25. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 4,749,156 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Odyssey Marine Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. Odyssey Marine Exploration had a negative return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 174.35%.

Insider Activity

In other Odyssey Marine Exploration news, major shareholder Gallardo Juan Antonio Cortina sold 409,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $695,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,991,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,396.60. The trade was a 17.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 979,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,942 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Odyssey Marine Exploration

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Seas Capital LP boosted its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 2,449.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 2,549,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 2,449,049 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP acquired a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the first quarter worth $61,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 59.1% during the second quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

