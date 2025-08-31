NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Stock Holdings Decreased by Quarry LP

Quarry LP cut its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,095 shares during the period. NRG Energy comprises approximately 0.5% of Quarry LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Quarry LP’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $145.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 65.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.79. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.13 and a 52-week high of $175.96.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.92.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

