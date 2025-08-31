Novozymes A/S (NVZMY) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on September 11th

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1856 per share by the biotechnology company on Thursday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 88.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd.
Novozymes A/S Price Performance
Shares of NVZMY opened at $64.20 on Friday. Novozymes A/S has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $75.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.22.
Novozymes A/S Company Profile
