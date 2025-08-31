Novozymes A/S (NVZMY) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on September 11th

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1856 per share by the biotechnology company on Thursday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 88.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd.

Shares of NVZMY opened at $64.20 on Friday. Novozymes A/S has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $75.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.22.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

