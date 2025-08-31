Novozymes A/S Announces Dividend of $0.19 (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1856 per share by the biotechnology company on Thursday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 88.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd.
Novozymes A/S Stock Down 0.8%
Shares of OTCMKTS NVZMY opened at $64.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.07 and a 200-day moving average of $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Novozymes A/S has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $75.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90.
Novozymes A/S Company Profile
