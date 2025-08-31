Novozymes A/S Announces Dividend of $0.19 (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1856 per share by the biotechnology company on Thursday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 88.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd.

Novozymes A/S Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of OTCMKTS NVZMY opened at $64.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.07 and a 200-day moving average of $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Novozymes A/S has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $75.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

