Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NVAX. Citigroup started coverage on Novavax in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Novavax from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Get Novavax alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Novavax

Novavax Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Novavax has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $15.22.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $239.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.19 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 142.33% and a net margin of 39.20%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Novavax will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth $544,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth $1,939,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novavax by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 93,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Novavax by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Novavax by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.