NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Shares Up 5.5% – What’s Next?

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$9.52 and last traded at C$9.39. Approximately 526,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 427,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.90.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised NovaGold Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
In other news, Director Ethan Schutt purchased 3,824 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,399.34. 26.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Novagold Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company owns 50% of the Donlin Gold project, which is located in southwestern Alaska, approximately 20 kilometers north of the village of Crooked Creek on the Kuskokwim River.
