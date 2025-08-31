Northland Securities Issues Positive Forecast for NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Price

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Northland Securities from $119.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.07.

Shares of NTAP opened at $112.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. NetApp has a 1-year low of $71.84 and a 1-year high of $135.45.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 123.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.75%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $865,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 296,805 shares in the company, valued at $30,208,812.90. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $29,828.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,940.35. The trade was a 39.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,802 shares of company stock worth $2,951,604 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 375.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 287.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth $29,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

