Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$20.46 and traded as high as C$22.35. Northland Power shares last traded at C$22.25, with a volume of 586,977 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on NPI shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Northland Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Northland Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of Northland Power from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.08.

The company has a market cap of C$5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -571.43%.

Northland Power develops, constructs, and operates maintainable infrastructure assets across a range of clean and green technologies, such as wind (offshore and onshore), solar, and supplying energy through a regulated utility. Offshore wind is expected to remain the company’s largest segment over the long term.

