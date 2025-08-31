Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,097 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Northern Trust worth $41,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 556.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 27,299 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $13,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.34 per share, for a total transaction of $32,343.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,008.50. This represents a 11.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NTRS opened at $131.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.45. Northern Trust Corporation has a 1 year low of $81.62 and a 1 year high of $133.00.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $117.08.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

