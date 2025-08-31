Northern Right Capital Management L.P. Sells 237,367 Shares of Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. $GECC

Northern Right Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GECC – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 798,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 237,367 shares during the period. Great Elm Capital Group accounts for about 3.3% of Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. owned about 6.92% of Great Elm Capital Group worth $8,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Great Elm Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Elm Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Great Elm Capital Group Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ GECC opened at $11.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.63. Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $130.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Great Elm Capital Group had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Elm Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.2%. Great Elm Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard M. Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of Great Elm Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $55,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,700. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 19,950 shares of company stock valued at $219,163 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GECC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GECC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.