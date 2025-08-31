Northern Right Capital Management L.P. Has $24.28 Million Position in Rithm Capital Corp. $RITM

Northern Right Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,120,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,474 shares during the quarter. Rithm Capital makes up about 9.9% of Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. owned 0.40% of Rithm Capital worth $24,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 251.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 14,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 43.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,842,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,092,000 after purchasing an additional 557,482 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 14.4% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 17,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 125.2% in the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 130,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 72,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RITM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Rithm Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Jones Trading lifted their target price on Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

NYSE:RITM opened at $12.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $12.61.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 16.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

