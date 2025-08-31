Nomura Holdings Inc. Grows Position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. $ETWO

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,739,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,108 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 4.28% of E2open Parent worth $29,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETWO. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in E2open Parent by 276.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 45,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 33,345 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on ETWO shares. Wall Street Zen raised E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on E2open Parent from $2.10 to $3.30 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.78.

NYSE ETWO opened at $3.30 on Friday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.27.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.92 million. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 104.26%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

