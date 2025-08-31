NiSource, Inc $NI Stock Position Lifted by Energy Income Partners LLC

Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $13,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in NiSource by 64.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in NiSource by 44.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in NiSource by 57.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on NI shares. Zacks Research raised shares of NiSource to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Shares of NI opened at $42.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.97. NiSource, Inc has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.46%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

