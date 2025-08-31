Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL) Declares Final Dividend of $0.21

Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 58.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a 50.0% increase from Netwealth Group’s previous final dividend of $0.14.
Netwealth Group Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 6.18.
About Netwealth Group
