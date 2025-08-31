Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL) Declares Final Dividend of $0.21

Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 58.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a 50.0% increase from Netwealth Group’s previous final dividend of $0.14.

Netwealth Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 6.18.

Get Netwealth Group alerts:

About Netwealth Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Netwealth Group Limited, a financial services company, engages in the wealth management business in Australia. The company operates a platform that offers superannuation, including accumulation and retirement income products; investor directed portfolio services for self-managed superannuation and non-superannuation investments; managed accounts and funds, self-managed superannuation funds administration; and non-custodial administration and reporting services.

Receive News & Ratings for Netwealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netwealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.