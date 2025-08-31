Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.80 and traded as high as $0.87. Netlist shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 313,387 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Netlist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.00.

Get Netlist alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netlist

Netlist Stock Up 0.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $249.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $41.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Analysts predict that Netlist, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Netlist Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.