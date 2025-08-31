Needham & Company LLC Lowers CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $475.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $530.00 to $475.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $371.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.10.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $423.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $105.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $242.25 and a 52 week high of $517.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.47.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.21, for a total value of $983,037.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 81,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,592,632.43. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total value of $19,040,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,132,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,801,606.89. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,414 shares of company stock valued at $96,794,738. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 54,635.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,293,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $1,638,365,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $595,766,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 21.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 50,536.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

