Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Trading Down 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.04 and last traded at $32.81. Approximately 340,873 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,789,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NNE shares. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Nano Nuclear Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Nano Nuclear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Down 5.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 7.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.17.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 9.3% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 15.4% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 27.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

