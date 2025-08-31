Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Stock Price Down 19.6% – What’s Next?

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 19.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. 802,183 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 866% from the average session volume of 83,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.72, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.27. The firm has a market cap of C$20.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -0.75.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of magnetic resonance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Nanalysis, RS2D, K'Prime, and Corporate. It offers nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers; software module packages; cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and services for its NMR technologies.

