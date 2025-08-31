Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Shares Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 41 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 41 ($0.55). Approximately 1,817,859 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,637,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.25 ($0.56).

Mkango Resources Trading Down 0.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of £134.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,507.94 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 32.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.67.

Get Mkango Resources alerts:

About Mkango Resources

(Get Free Report)

Mkango’s corporate strategy is to develop new sustainable primary and secondary sources of neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium to supply accelerating demand from electric vehicles, wind turbines and other clean technologies. This integrated Mine, Refine, Recycle strategy differentiates Mkango from its peers, uniquely positioning the Company in the rare earths sector.

Mkango released a Feasibility Study for Songwe Hill, Malawi, in July 2022.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mkango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mkango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.