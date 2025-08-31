Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Shares Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 41 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 41 ($0.55). Approximately 1,817,859 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,637,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.25 ($0.56).
Mkango Resources Trading Down 0.6%
The firm has a market capitalization of £134.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,507.94 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 32.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.67.
About Mkango Resources
Mkango released a Feasibility Study for Songwe Hill, Malawi, in July 2022.
