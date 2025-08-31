Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and traded as high as $2.43. Minerva Neurosciences shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 8,875 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Minerva Neurosciences Trading Down 0.8%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.52. Analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the first quarter worth $35,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. 34.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Further Reading

