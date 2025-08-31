Michelin (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

Michelin (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.01 and last traded at $18.06. Approximately 104,751 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 254,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas raised Michelin to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Michelin has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Michelin alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MGDDY

Michelin Stock Down 0.8%

About Michelin

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

(Get Free Report)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Michelin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michelin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.