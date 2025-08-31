MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,412 Shares of Potlatch Corporation $PCH

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Potlatch were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Potlatch by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Potlatch in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Potlatch by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Potlatch by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Potlatch in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Potlatch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Potlatch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Potlatch in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Potlatch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Potlatch Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $42.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.38. Potlatch Corporation has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $48.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Potlatch had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 3.94%.The firm had revenue of $274.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Potlatch Corporation will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Potlatch Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Potlatch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 339.62%.

Potlatch Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

