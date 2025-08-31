MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. $SRPT

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SRPT shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $18.20 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $140.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.02.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.13. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%.The business had revenue of $611.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.