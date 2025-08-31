MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 307,392 Flagstar Financial, Inc. $FLG

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 307,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Financial during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Financial during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Financial during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flagstar Financial Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Flagstar Financial stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. Flagstar Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $13.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average of $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Flagstar Financial Dividend Announcement

Flagstar Financial ( NYSE:FLG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Flagstar Financial had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 10.83%.The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.33 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flagstar Financial, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 7th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Flagstar Financial’s payout ratio is currently -2.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Flagstar Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Flagstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Flagstar Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Flagstar Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Flagstar Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flagstar Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Flagstar Financial Company Profile

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

