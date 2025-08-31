MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Toro Company (The) $TTC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Toro by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Toro by 94.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new stake in Toro during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Toro by 91.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Toro by 81.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

TTC stock opened at $81.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Toro Company has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.60.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Toro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.300 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toro Company will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Longbow Research raised shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

In other news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $356,740.78. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,930.22. This represents a 12.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $425,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,749.54. The trade was a 34.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

