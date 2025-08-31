MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $4 Million Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 188.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,105,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,943,000 after buying an additional 1,376,631 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,828,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,474 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,522,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,718,000 after purchasing an additional 894,849 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,234,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,331,000 after purchasing an additional 847,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 124.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,120,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,533,000 after purchasing an additional 620,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER stock opened at $118.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.32. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.77 and a 1 year high of $144.16.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.02 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 16.59%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Teradyne has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.870 EPS. Analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $58,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,993 shares in the company, valued at $10,281,258. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 target price on Teradyne and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

