Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Trading Up 3.8% – Should You Buy?

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.09. Approximately 19,405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 45,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.05.

Medicenna Therapeutics Trading Up 3.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.99.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp is a Canada based immuno-oncology company. Its principal business activity is the development and commercialization of Empowered Cytokines and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. The company is engaged in developing Interleukin-4 Empowered Cytokines that specifically target the Interleukin-4 Receptor which is over-expressed by 20 different cancers, cancer stem cells and immunosuppressive cells of the tumor microenvironment.

