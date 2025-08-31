Marzetti’s (MZTI) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Marzetti (NASDAQ:MZTI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Marzetti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Marzetti from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Shares of Marzetti stock opened at $182.60 on Thursday. Marzetti has a fifty-two week low of $156.14 and a fifty-two week high of $202.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.66.

Marzetti (NASDAQ:MZTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Marzetti had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $475.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marzetti will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Marzetti’s payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MZTI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Marzetti by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its holdings in shares of Marzetti by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marzetti by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Marzetti by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marzetti by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 15,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

