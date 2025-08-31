Marshfield Associates Has $329.28 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Marshfield Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,050,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Cummins comprises about 7.1% of Marshfield Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Marshfield Associates’ holdings in Cummins were worth $329,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth $39,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $370.83.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other news, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.88, for a total value of $2,015,205.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 20,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,925.44. This represents a 19.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 6,500 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,632,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,790,710. This represents a 17.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,039 shares of company stock worth $10,385,075 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Trading Down 0.9%

Cummins stock opened at $398.43 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.02 and a 52-week high of $408.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $363.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.29.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

