Marshfield Associates Acquires 256 Shares of NVR, Inc. $NVR

Marshfield Associates grew its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. NVR comprises approximately 3.7% of Marshfield Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Marshfield Associates owned about 0.82% of NVR worth $172,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in NVR by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 76 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth $19,482,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,226,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of NVR by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,844,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVR opened at $8,135.89 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6,562.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9,964.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7,763.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7,386.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 5.79.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $104.89 by $3.65. NVR had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $120.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,783.33.

In other news, Director Alexandra A. Jung sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,082.44, for a total value of $1,616,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,183. This trade represents a 72.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 600 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total value of $4,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,800. This trade represents a 74.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 975 shares of company stock worth $7,869,360. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

