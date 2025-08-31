Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $238.7647.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. Citigroup initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th.

MMC opened at $205.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.24. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $196.27 and a twelve month high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,775.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 363.3% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

