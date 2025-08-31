MAI Capital Management Trims Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

MAI Capital Management lowered its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $21,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4,050.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $280,166.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,815.70. The trade was a 6.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.09, for a total value of $27,463,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,951,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,337,668.45. The trade was a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 449,993 shares of company stock worth $81,486,507 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.92.

ICE opened at $176.60 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.29 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.55.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

